Andhra CM orders inquiry after girl dies, 53 residents fall ill due to drug reactions in Polavaram

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the Gollaguppa medical emergency in Yetapaka mandal of Polavaram district, where a seven-year-old girl died, and 53 residents fell ill after anti-malarial Chloroquine tablets were distributed as a preventive measure.

Reviewing the situation with senior Health Department officials and Polavaram District Collector K Dinesh Kumar, the Chief Minister directed authorities to ensure the highest quality of medical treatment for all affected villagers.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that Chloroquine tablets were administered to 71 residents in Gollaguppa, which has a population of 253, following which several people experienced drug reactions.

Tragically, seven-year-old Madivi Jamuna, a Class 2 student at the local GPS school, succumbed during treatment at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

Currently, 29 patients—including children and adults—are undergoing treatment at the Bhadrachalam hospital in neighbouring Telangana, while another 24 individuals are being treated at the Laxmipuram Primary Health Centre (PHC).