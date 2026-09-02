Andhra Pradesh SIR: ECI extends deadline for filing claims, objections up to Sept 10

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the period for filing claims and objections up to September 10 in all Assembly Constituencies of the State. Hence, the claims and objections will also be accepted till September 10. The final rolls will be published on October 9.

Initially, the Election Commission of India ordered the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Andhra Pradesh with reference to July 1, 2026 as the qualifying date. Draft electoral rolls have been published in all Assembly Constituencies on July 31.

As per the original schedule, the last date for filing claims and objections is August 30.

Keeping in view of the requests received from the political parties and District Election Officers for extension of the last date for filing claims and objections and also keeping in view of the poor response from the citizens /electors and to ensure that every eligible elector is afforded a reasonable opportunity to submit claims and objections and that all such applications are processed with due diligence and accuracy, the Election Commission of India has extended the period for filing the claims and objections upto September 10, Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav informed in a release issued on Tuesday.