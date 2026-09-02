Andhra Pradesh SIR: ECI extends deadline for filing claims, objections up to Sept 10

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the period for filing claims and objections up to September 10 in all Assembly Constituencies of the State. Hence, the claims and objections will also be accepted till September 10. The final rolls will be published on October 9.
Initially, the Election Commission of India ordered the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Andhra Pradesh with reference to July 1, 2026 as the qualifying date. Draft electoral rolls have been published in all Assembly Constituencies on July 31.
As per the original schedule, the last date for filing claims and objections is August 30.
Keeping in view of the requests received from the political parties and District Election Officers for extension of the last date for filing claims and objections and also keeping in view of the poor response from the citizens /electors and to ensure that every eligible elector is afforded a reasonable opportunity to submit claims and objections and that all such applications are processed with due diligence and accuracy, the Election Commission of India has extended the period for filing the claims and objections upto September 10, Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav informed in a release issued on Tuesday.
All citizens can search their names in the draft electoral rolls through website “https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in”. Search can be made by sending SMS to 1950 by typing < ECI > < space > < Voter ID Card No. >. The citizens, whose names are not finding place in the electoral roll, can submit applications online through https://voters.eci.gov.in or ECINet Mobile application or physically to the Electoral Registration Officer, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer and Booth Level Officers.
The District Collectors and District Election Officer are requested to take necessary action to cause wide publicity regarding the extension of last date for filing claims and objections, date of final publication and issue necessary instructions to all EROS / AEROS /BLOs in this regard and also to intimate the same to all recognized National and State Political Parties at district level.
They are also requested to ensure that day to day data entry of all applications be done and see that the data entry is completed by October 5.