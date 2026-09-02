AP BJP urges people to strive for PM's Viksit Bharat

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president PVN Madhav has called upon every section of society to become active partners in the mission to build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Speaking after inaugurating a State-level workshop at the Ramarao Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Madhav announced that a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Utsav’ will be organised nationwide to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extended tenure in public service.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi’s dedication, Madhav stated that the country’s global stature and the respect accorded to the National Flag have risen significantly under his leadership.

He noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Government not only developed indigenous vaccines for its own citizens but also supplied them to other nations. He further emphasised the administration’s foresight in maintaining six months of strategic crude oil reserves to buffer the country against geopolitical crises.