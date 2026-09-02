AP discoms chalk out plans to meet Sept and Oct power demand.

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Power Coordination Committee (APPCC) and the State Power Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) have drawn up a comprehensive short-term power supply strategy for September and October 2026 to counter the potential impact of El Niño weather patterns and ensure uninterrupted power supply across the State.

Reviewing the state’s power position via video conference from Vidyut Soudha on Tuesday, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, stated that the State has accelerated short-term power procurement to maintain grid stability while supplying reliable, quality power at economical rates.

Against a base thermal capacity of 8,902 MW, average thermal availability stood at just 5,904 MW during August. Outages included a 46-day capital overhaul of NTTPS Unit-5, a 31-day generator repair and annual overhaul of NTTPS Unit-4. Despite these, the State met an average daily grid demand of 269 MU in August compared to 223 MU last year. The peak daily demand in August touched 286 MU.