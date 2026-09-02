AP likely to experience warmer September

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive below-normal rainfall and experience warmer-than-usual conditions in September 2026, according to the IMD.

Most parts of the State are likely to receive below-normal rainfall amid prevailing El Niño conditions over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

The IMD expects maximum and minimum temperatures to remain above normal. The rainfall deficit and elevated temperatures could affect agriculture, drinking water and reservoir storage.

Meteorologists stressed timely preparedness, water management and agricultural contingency planning to mitigate heat stress and crop impacts. The IMD will issue its Northeast Monsoon outlook for October-December towards the end of September.