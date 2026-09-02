AP's tax revenue rises 18.05% to Rs 25,449.80 crore till August 2026.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded a total Commercial Taxes (CT) collection of Rs 25,449.80 crore up to August 2026, up from Rs 21,558.09 crore during the same period in the last fiscal, registering an increase of 18.05%.

In August 2026, the total CT collection stood at Rs 4,983.84 crore, up 10.79% (Rs 485.41 crore higher than in August 2025), continuing the strong performance seen through the first half of Financial Year 2026-27. Cumulatively, the Net GST collection up to August 2026 rose to Rs 16,452.62 crore, up from Rs 13,970.71 crore during the same period in last fiscal, registering a growth of 18%.

According to Chief Commissioner of State Taxes Babu A, the Net GST collection in August 2026 rose 6.43% Year-on-Year, from Rs 2,977.24 crore in August 2025 to Rs 3,168.65 crore. Net GST accrues to the State and reflects consumption within the State.

This increase is driven by improved tax compliance, stronger enforcement, enhanced revenue monitoring and broader economic activity, he said, adding that this growth was achieved against a challenging backdrop of the GST 2.0 rate rationalisation reforms, which simplified the tax structure and reduced compliance costs for businesses.

In August 2026, the total collection across all tax heads reached `4,983.84 crore, up 10.79% from Rs 4,498.44 crore in August 2025.