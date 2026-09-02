Contest all seats in local body elections, YSRCP chief Jagan tells party members

KADAPA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged party leaders and cadre to treat the forthcoming local body elections as a challenge and prepare to contest every seat, leaving no scope for unanimous elections.

On a two-day visit to Pulivendula, Jagan conducted a Praja Darbar at the party’s camp office in Bhakarapuram on Tuesday, where a large number of leaders, workers, supporters, and members of the public met him to present grievances and issues. He interacted with party leaders on local political developments, party programmes, and strategies for the elections.

Addressing the gathering, Jagan called for strengthening the party from the village level, urging leaders and workers to remain in close contact with the people and stand by them in resolving problems. He directed the leadership to ensure candidates were prepared to contest every position and to draw up constituency- and ward-wise action plans well in advance.

He further asked party workers to resist any attempts to misuse official power or police machinery to intimidate the Opposition, assuring them that the party would stand firmly by its cadre. He reminded leaders to highlight welfare and development programmes implemented during the YSRCP government.