Godavari Pushkarams: Additional Rs 100 cr secured for rural development works

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Pawan Kalyan has secured an additional Rs 100 crore for development works in villages along the Godavari river basin, ahead of the Godavari Pushkarams.

In an official release on Tuesday, the minister’s office said the funds will be used to improve rural roads and provide safe drinking water facilities in seven assembly constituencies spread across Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari and Polavaram areas.

Of the fresh allocation, Rs 90 crore will be utilised by the Panchayat Raj department for 111 road works, covering nearly 141 km of CC and BT roads. Another Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned through the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department to ensure drinking water facilities for devotees attending the Pushkarams.

Road development works will be taken up in Rajolu, P Gannavaram, Ramachandrapuram, Rampachodavaram, Achanta, Narsapur and Palakollu constituencies, particularly on routes connecting villages with Pushkar ghats. Internal roads in villages will also be improved wherever required.

The government said the objective was to ensure the benefits of the Pushkarams were not confined to major centres such as Rajamahendravaram.