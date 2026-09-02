Godavari waters to flow into North Andhra through Polavaram canal today

VISAKHAPATNAM: Carved through the Eastern Ghats with tunnels, aqueducts and a siphon beneath the Yeleru river, the 213-km Polavaram Left Main Canal will finally carry Godavari waters into North Andhra on Wednesday.

Around 5.23 lakh people and 2.87 lakh acres of ayacut across four districts are set to benefit from the release of Godavari waters. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will release the Godavari waters by operating the regulator at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district, and perform ‘Jala Harathi’ at Sitarampuram.

The release will provide an additional source of water for irrigation and drinking purposes in the region, with Anakapalli among the first districts to benefit. About 1.5 lakh acres of ayacut in the district is expected to receive irrigation support, while an action plan has been prepared to use the water to fill the Yeleru canal and 110 tanks.

The water will flow through the Left Main Canal across the Yeleru, Pampa, Tandava, Varaha and Sharada river systems. It is also expected to stabilise 1.48 lakh acres in the Pushkara irrigation zone, including 80,700 acres under the Yeleru ayacut and 12,000 acres under the Pampa ayacut. Another 46,620 acres in the Tandava, Varaha and Mamidi Gedda zones are proposed to be stabilised.