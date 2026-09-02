Headmasters key to transforming schools: AP SPD

VIJAYAWADA: Samagra Shiksha State Project Director (SPD) B Srinivasa Rao said headmasters play a crucial role in transforming school education and developing government schools into leading institutions.

Speaking at a State Level Workshop on Skill Education at Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, Rao urged schools to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by promoting skill development from the school level.

He directed schools to utilise government labs for experiments, practical and exhibitions and shift from a resource-centric to student-centric approach.

SIEMAT Director MR Prasanna Kumar said vocational training through the Hub and Spoke Model covers 1,599 schools across 11 sectors. He said 188 Hub and Spoke Schools and ICT Labs would be established. He urged schools to use four weekly periods for Classes IX & X for vocational training.