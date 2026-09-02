Issuance of OCs will be eased under three-tier system: TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao

VISAKHAPATNAM: The new three-tier system for building inspections and issuance of Occupancy Certificates (OCs) will streamline approvals, fix accountability and reduce delays for builders and homeowners, TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said on Tuesday.

Welcoming the reforms introduced by the coalition government, Palla stated the new mechanism would bring greater transparency to the building approval process and help curb corruption. He said the move would particularly benefit middle-class families and those seeking to realise their dream of owning a house.

Under the new system, responsibilities have been clearly assigned to Level-1, Level-2 and Level-3 officers based on the built-up area of a building. The Level-3 officer will function as the ‘Confirming Authority’, ensuring accountability at different stages of inspection and OC processing

The MLA noted that the reforms would also address the long-standing problem of OC files moving between multiple officials, resulting in avoidable delays.

He appreciated the initiative of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana in implementing the reforms and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his support.

The TDP State president said the coalition government, led by CM N Chandrababu Naidu and comprising the TDP, JSP and BJP, was focusing on administrative reforms aimed at making public services more transparent and accountable..

“The latest measures would send a clear message to officials against harassing builders and seeking bribes,” Palla said, adding that simplifying procedures and reducing unnecessary file movement would help create a more citizen-friendly system.