NCD 4.0 screens 2.82 cr people in AP; coverage put at 66.05%

VIJAYAWADA: Under the ongoing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) 4.0 drive in Andhra Pradesh, medical teams have successfully conducted health screenings for 2,82,38,795 individuals aged 18 and above, covering 66.05% of the state’s total target population.

Releasing the latest progress report as of August 31, 2026, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav stated that Health Commissioner KVN Chakradhar Babu submitted the detailed survey findings to him on Tuesday.

The survey, which commenced on September 17, 2025, achieved population mapping for 3.71 crore citizens (86.97% of the total target population), though actual screenings stood at 66.05% due to temporary absence, migration, or unavailability of residents during field visits.

The comprehensive screening programme identified a cumulative total of 59.29 lakh hypertension cases and 48.15 lakh diabetes cases across the State. Significantly, the NCD 4.0 drive uncovered 11.79 lakh new hypertension cases and 10.72 lakh new diabetes cases that were previously undiagnosed, while the remaining cases were recorded during earlier survey phases.

Following clinical evaluations, doctors confirmed 2,026 cases of oral cancer out of 22,110 suspected cases, 3,571 cases of breast cancer out of 14,822 suspected cases, and 2,076 cases of cervical cancer out of 18,837 suspected cases, with the Health Minister confirming that all diagnosed patients have been put on immediate treatment protocols.