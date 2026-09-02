NDA alliance is ready to win anytime polls are held in state: Andhra CM Naidu

NARASAPURAM: The NDA alliance, led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), will emerge victorious in the State whenever elections are held, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared on Tuesday.

Addressing a large gathering during the distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions to the poor at Mogalthur in Narsapuram Assembly constituency, Naidu stated that internal surveys indicate a clear victory for the NDA alliance, sending shockwaves through the main opposition YSRCP.

In a major policy announcement aimed at boosting mobility, the Chief Minister revealed that the government is actively considering free travel for women in APSRTC air-conditioned buses and urged women to utilise the facility for greater economic empowerment.

Hitting out at the YSRCP leadership for opposing consensus-driven local governance, Naidu criticised the Opposition for opposing unanimous elections to Gram Panchayats. He emphasised that consensus-based elections help maintain village peace and accelerate rural development, alleging that the YSRCP was repeatedly approaching courts to delay local body polls out of fear of defeat.

Recalling a personal milestone, Naidu pointed out that September 1 marked exactly 31 years since he first took oath as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1995. He stated that key reforms initiated over three decades ago continue to drive public participation and administrative efficiency today, with his administration giving equal weightage to welfare, development, and good governance to eradicate poverty.