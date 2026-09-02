Quantum, AI must work together: IIT-Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana

VISAKHAPATNAM: Technology should be used effectively and appropriately, with different technologies working together to address future challenges, IIT-Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day international conference Quantum Enhanced Sustainable Technology for AI Systems (QUEST-AI), organised by the Andhra University College of Engineering, Satyanarayana said quantum computing would not replace classical computers but would work alongside them in a hybrid model.

Instead of asking where quantum technology could be used, the focus should be on identifying problems that require quantum solutions, he said. The Centre has launched the National Quantum Mission with a budget of ₹6,000 crore, providing Andhra Pradesh an opportunity to build a Quantum AI ecosystem involving the government, educational institutions, industries and start-ups.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof GP Raja Sekhar said research in quantum technology and AI should be converted into practical solutions benefiting society. He said mathematics had become crucial to AI and stressed the need for knowledge across disciplines.

Experts from Australia and Japan called for greater collaboration among universities, industries and research institutions to address challenges in AI, sustainable technology and energy.

Around 60 research papers were selected for the conference, which is being attended by over 300 delegates.