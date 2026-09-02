Real Time Governance: AP One app to offer 150 citizen services initially

VIJAYAWADA: Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) CEO Prakhar Jain said that the government’s objective is to ensure that all services meant for citizens are made available online and without any interruption.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day workshop organised by RTGS for officials from various government departments to create awareness about the newly developed AP One mobile application, Jain directed government officials to work towards simplifying service delivery so that citizens do not have to make repeated visits to government offices or approach officials to avail themselves of government services.

“Citizens should be able to access government services from wherever they are, without having to visit government offices or officials,” he said.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, RTGS has introduced Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance, which has received a positive response from the public.

As part of the next phase of digital service delivery, the government is introducing the AP One mobile application with around 150 services initially, which may be expanded based on requirements.

Jain directed officials to ensure that services accessed through the AP One application are delivered without technical difficulties or obstacles. It will feature a dedicated search bar, enabling users to easily find the services they need. It will be available in both Telugu and English, making it accessible to a wider section.