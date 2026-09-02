YSRCP leaders held in Visakhapatnam for protest over tribal school shift

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday as several YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were detained by the police while they were protesting the relocation of students from the Marikavalasa Tribal Gurukulam.

Former deputy chief minister Peedika Rajanna Dora, Pushpa Sreevani and former minister Pasupulleti Balaraju were among those taken into custody near Marikavalasa. Former MLAs Tynala Vijay Kumar, Chintalapudi Venkat Ramayya and Sobha Hymavathi, YSRCP city president KK Raju, East constituency coordinator Molli Apparao, Gajuwaka coordinator Tippala Deven Reddy, Nagendra and MLC Varudu Kalyani were also detained and taken to different police stations.

Pushpa Sreevani and Balaraju were intercepted by the police while they were on their way to meet parents protesting the shifting of students from the Marikavalasa school.

The controversy centres on the government's decision to convert the AP Tribal Welfare Residential Boys' English Medium School at Marikavalasa into a Centre of Excellence (CoE) offering specialised coaching for NEET and IIT entrance examinations. The school, which has been functioning since 2004, had around 480 students, including Class 10 students.

The students were shifted midway through the academic year to residential institutions at Sabbavaram, Srikrishnapuram, Devarapalli, Parvathipuram and other locations. Parents have opposed the move, demanding that the school continue at the Marikavalasa campus until the students complete their education.