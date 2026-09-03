Andhra Pradesh: Piduguralla doctor selected for trauma research program

GUNTUR: Dr Kintera Siva Prasad, Assistant Professor of General Surgery at the Government Medical College (GMC), Piduguralla, has been selected as a mentee for the prestigious national-level Trauma & Burns Injury – Operational Research Programme, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), Chennai.

Dr Siva Prasad is one of only eight medical professionals selected as mentees across the country for this initiative.

Under the guidance of ICMR-NIE experts, he will undergo training in research design, data collection, analytical techniques, and translating research findings into practical healthcare interventions.

His research project will focus on identifying delays and evaluating initial medical management from the time of a road traffic accident until the victim reaches a tertiary care hospital. The study will analyse factors affecting hospital reach during the crucial ‘Golden Hour’, including transportation challenges, first-aid support and systemic bottlenecks.

Since every minute is critical in trauma management, the research aims to propose actionable solutions to minimise pre-hospital delays and enhance referral trauma care networks. The findings are expected to contribute significantly toward developing faster, more efficient emergency medical services for road accident victims in Piduguralla and surrounding regions.

Faculty members, medical staff, colleagues, and family members congratulated Dr Siva Prasad on his national selection and wished him success in his research endeavour.