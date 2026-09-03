Bike rally in Vijayawada marks Dy CM Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

VIJAYAWADA: JSP leaders organised a massive bike rally in Vijayawada on Wednesday to mark the birthday of JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, with 5,000 youngsters and party cadres taking part.

The rally was organised under the leadership of Jana Sena State Secretary and Vijayawada Parliament in-charge Ammishetti Vasu. It began at NTR Circle in Patamata and proceeded along Bandar Road before culminating at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. The huge turnout turned Bandar Road into a sea of JSP flags and created a festive atmosphere with slogans and cheers in the city.

At Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Ammishetti Vasu, NTR district JSP president Samineni Udayabhanu and other leaders extended birthday greetings to Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders said JSP had a strong connection with the youth and recalled that Pawan Kalyan had established a dedicated youth wing to guide youngsters. They said he had set aside personal comforts and faced several hardships for public service and the future of coming generations.