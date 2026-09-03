CM Naidu misleading people on irrigation projects: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, accusing him of misleading the public by orchestrating “publicity events” over irrigation projects instead of executing genuine work.

In a detailed post on social media platform X, Jagan criticized the TDP-led government for lifting water using existing pumps from the Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme into the existing Polavaram Left Canal, while falsely projecting it as water released directly from the Polavaram reservoir via gravity.

He remarked that beating drums to claim credit for projects initiated and largely completed during the tenure of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy—who oversaw 79 percent of the Polavaram Left Canal works—has become a routine pattern for Naidu.