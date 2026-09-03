Congress demands probe into Polavaram tenders

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing successive ruling governments of transforming the prestigious Polavaram Irrigation Project into an “avenue for plunder,” Congress leader Shaik Mastan Vali on Wednesday demanded a comprehensive judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court into alleged irregularities and tender violations.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the Congress leader pointed out that the project cost, which was pegged at Rs 23,291 crore during the Congress regime, has escalated dramatically to over Rs 62,000 crore.

He questioned why penalty clauses were not being invoked against contractors failing to execute works within stipulated deadlines, alleging that contracts worth crores of rupees were awarded to select firms without inviting transparent tenders.

He demanded that the state government release complete accounts regarding mobilisation advances, excess payments, and recoveries granted to contractors across various phases. Expressing concern over the plight of displaced families, the Congress leader highlighted that out of 1,06,006 affected households across 373 habitations, including 56,504 Tribal and 7,180 Scheduled Caste families, rehabilitation efforts remain severely neglected.

He revealed that only 11 per cent of the allocated Rehabilitation and Resettlement funds have been spent so far, with Rs 7,000 crore in dues pending.