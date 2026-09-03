Gear up for local body polls: Minister Nara Lokesh to cadre

VIJAYAWADA: TDP National Working President and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has called upon party workers to work in coordination with alliance partners Jana Sena and BJP to secure a massive victory in the forthcoming local body elections.
Addressing a TDP Assembly constituency coordination meeting in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district on Wednesday, Lokesh said municipal, panchayat, MPTC and ZPTC elections were likely to be held within a month and urged the cadre to work collectively to achieve an unprecedented majority.
“We are moving forward together with Jana Sena and BJP. The alliance will not be limited to the 2029 elections. We will contest and win together for three more terms,” Lokesh said. He appealed to leaders and workers to resolve minor differences through discussions and avoid internal conflicts. “No misfire, no clash within the party,” he said.
Lokesh said the “double-engine government” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh was accelerating development in the State.
He said the Centre was extending support to the State government in implementing welfare programmes and meeting expenditure towards salaries and pensions.
He urged party workers to shed ego and arrogance and strengthen their connection with the people. Every worker should reach every household, he said and directed the cadre to complete the door-to-door campaign on a war footing.
Lokesh reiterated that the government would not spare anyone who violated the law.
Responding to concerns over the “Red Book”, he said the issue was not a promise made exclusively to party workers. “I spoke about this at nearly 100 meetings during Yuva Galam. Those who violate the law will not be spared,” he said.
Stating that the TDP spent Rs 160 crore for the welfare of its workers, Lokesh said party workers actively contributing through the My TDP app would be identified for nominated posts.
Lokesh said cluster and unit-level leaders had been given training at the party’s central office. Medical tests conducted among those attending the training reportedly found various health problems among 75 per cent of them.
“We will arrange surgeries for those who require them. I will take responsibility for providing medicines to them throughout their lives,” he said and urged party workers to give priority to their health.
Lokesh accused former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying the Backward Classes. He alleged that the previous government had reduced BC reservations in local bodies resulting in around 17,000 people losing political opportunities.
He said the coalition government had passed a Cabinet resolution providing 33 per cent reservation for BCs, but alleged that YSRCP leaders were approaching courts to obstruct its implementation.