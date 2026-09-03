Gear up for local body polls: Minister Nara Lokesh to cadre

VIJAYAWADA: TDP National Working President and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has called upon party workers to work in coordination with alliance partners Jana Sena and BJP to secure a massive victory in the forthcoming local body elections.

Addressing a TDP Assembly constituency coordination meeting in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district on Wednesday, Lokesh said municipal, panchayat, MPTC and ZPTC elections were likely to be held within a month and urged the cadre to work collectively to achieve an unprecedented majority.

“We are moving forward together with Jana Sena and BJP. The alliance will not be limited to the 2029 elections. We will contest and win together for three more terms,” Lokesh said. He appealed to leaders and workers to resolve minor differences through discussions and avoid internal conflicts. “No misfire, no clash within the party,” he said.

Lokesh said the “double-engine government” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh was accelerating development in the State.

He said the Centre was extending support to the State government in implementing welfare programmes and meeting expenditure towards salaries and pensions.

He urged party workers to shed ego and arrogance and strengthen their connection with the people. Every worker should reach every household, he said and directed the cadre to complete the door-to-door campaign on a war footing.

Lokesh reiterated that the government would not spare anyone who violated the law.