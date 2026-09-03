Janasena Party launches youth wing ‘Jai Kottu’ at Pithapuram in Andhra

KAKINADA: The Janasena Party formally launched its official youth wing, titled ‘Jai Kottu’, at a grand gathering in Pithapuram on Wednesday.

The launch event gained immense momentum as Party President and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan delivered a stirring audio message from Kerala, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment for a shoulder injury.

In his address broadcast to party cadres across the state, Pawan Kalyan called upon the youth to refrain from begging for political opportunities and instead step forward as active leaders.

“We don’t need hands that beg for alms; we need raised fists ready to fight for the nation.

Stop shouting zindabad for politicians and parties—shout ‘Jai Kottu’ for the youth, their future, and the political change we seek,” he urged.

Formally launching the ‘Jai Kottu’ logo and releasing the official theme song, Janasena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar stated that the youth wing will serve as a powerful platform to convert youth aspirations into active public service.

Recalling pivotal moments in the party’s journey, Manohar shared how a flood victim in Srikakulam during the 2018 Titli cyclone told Pawan Kalyan, “We don’t want 25 kg of rice, we want 25 years of future,” a statement that subsequently became the core slogan of the Janasena Party.

He noted that despite facing political intimidation and administrative oppression under the previous YSRCP regime, Janasena’s active membership grew steadily to reach 21.52 lakh by 2026, driven predominantly by young cadres.