Less than 100 attend public hearing on Coastal Zone Management Plan for Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam has a coastline stretching over 130 km and a population of roughly 20 lakh. Yet, when a public hearing was held on Wednesday on a plan that will determine how development is regulated along the coast, hardly 100 people turned up, with officials and other stakeholders making up a sizeable portion of the gathering.

Held at the VMRDA Children’s Arena, the consultation was part of the process of finalising the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP)-2019 for the district under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019.

The exercise involves mapping coastal areas and determining the regulations governing development and land use along them.

The Environmental Public Consultation was organised by the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

The draft CZMP for the State’s coastline was prepared by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, an agency authorised by the Centre.

Visakhapatnam District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore noted that around 50 written representations had already been received, besides submissions made on Wednesday.

“All the objections and suggestions received from the public will be recorded in written and video formats and submitted to the concerned state-level authority,” he said.