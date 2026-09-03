Meeting with JAC soon to resolve issues: Minister Anagani Satya Prasad

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has assured revenue employees that a meeting with representatives of their associations would be convened soon to discuss and resolve their long-pending grievances.

The assurance came when Amaravati Revenue Employees JAC Chairman Bhupatiraju Ravindra Raju, State Village Revenue Officers’ Association Associate President Ratakonda Srinivas and State Vice-President Miriyala Lakshminarayana met the Minister at the Secretariat on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum.

Ravindra Raju briefed the Minister on the problems being faced by revenue employees across the State, particularly Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs), Village Revenue Officers (VROs), surveyors and employees working in various cadres of the Revenue Department.

He said the employees have repeatedly brought their issues to the government’s attention, but there was no concrete solution despite the government orgnaising meetings.

The continued delay had caused concern among revenue staff, he said.

The JAC chairman urged the Minister to initiate discussions with employee representatives at the earliest and take steps to resolve their grievances.

He also requested him to take up with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu the issues concerning pending Dearness Allowance (DA), Interim Relief (IR) and matters related to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).