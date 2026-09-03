Police step up vigilance around Veligonda Project

ONGOLE: Markapuram district authorities have tightened security around the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project and along all approach roads to the 11 project flood-affected villages following the release of Krishna water into the project from the Srisailam reservoir’s Kollam Vagu head regulator.
The move follows an incident on Monday night in which three persons travelling in a Bolero from Sunkesula village were washed away by Krishna waters released into Nallamala Sagar near Kalanuthala village. The district authorities safely rescued them after an eight-hour operation.
Police have deployed personnel along several approach roads and set up temporary check-posts at Puchhakayalapalli hill point and Maguturu Thanda point to restrict locals from entering the old and abandoned flood-prone villages.
Meanwhile, local public representatives are organising special poojas to local goddesses to express their gratitude following the release of water. Y Palem TDP in-charge G Erixion Babu, along with party leaders and women, visited the Cross Regulator area and performed Jala Harathi rituals.
Erixion Babu said they would continue rituals for another 20 days to express their gratitude towards Goddess Krishna.
Similarly, Markapuram MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy said they would conduct special pooja for deity Muddasanamma as a token of gratitude for the successful completion of the first phase of the Veligonda Project and the release of water into Nallamala Sagar by the Chief Minister on Monday.
“The State government has sanctioned 169 crore additional funds to provide R&R Package compensation to the Project oustees whose names were not mentioned in the Gazette award notification. Further, all the youth who have 18 years completed by the starting of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project will also get Rs 2 lakh financial assistance.
Further, the Government is also sanctioned funds to provide fodder for the cattle of the project oustees, and to acquire nearly 20 ares of additional lands to provide burial grounds and additional plots in the project oustees rehabilitation colonies,” Markapuram District Collector M Vijaya Sunitha said.