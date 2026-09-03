Police step up vigilance around Veligonda Project

ONGOLE: Markapuram district authorities have tightened security around the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project and along all approach roads to the 11 project flood-affected villages following the release of Krishna water into the project from the Srisailam reservoir’s Kollam Vagu head regulator.

The move follows an incident on Monday night in which three persons travelling in a Bolero from Sunkesula village were washed away by Krishna waters released into Nallamala Sagar near Kalanuthala village. The district authorities safely rescued them after an eight-hour operation.

Police have deployed personnel along several approach roads and set up temporary check-posts at Puchhakayalapalli hill point and Maguturu Thanda point to restrict locals from entering the old and abandoned flood-prone villages.

Meanwhile, local public representatives are organising special poojas to local goddesses to express their gratitude following the release of water. Y Palem TDP in-charge G Erixion Babu, along with party leaders and women, visited the Cross Regulator area and performed Jala Harathi rituals.