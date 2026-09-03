Rs 6 crore sanitary kits for BC hostels across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: BC Welfare Minister S Savitha asserted that the coalition government is according priority to the health, safety and overall well-being of students in BC hostels and Gurukul institutions along with providing quality education. She distributed sanitary kits to students at the BC Girls’ College Hostel at Gunadala in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Savitha said sanitary kits worth Rs 6 crore were being distributed to BC hostels across the State. Each kit contains 11 different items. She said special attention was being paid to maintaining cleanliness in hostels, Gurukul institutions and their surroundings. As part of the sanitation measures, around 1,200 sanitation workers have been appointed at BC hostels across the state. Mosquito nets, RO water plants and inverters have also been provided, while CCTV cameras are being installed to strengthen the security of BC students, she said.

The Minister said 142 cooks and helpers have been appointed to ensure that the prescribed food menu was implemented properly. The government was also improving hostel and Gurukul facilities to provide students with a comfortable, home-like environment. She said that the government is committed to providing BC students with quality education and better accommodation facilities.