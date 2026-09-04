Andhra Pradesh cabinet clears proposals for land allotment and works in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Besides discussing at length about the impact of El Nino, the State Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday, cleared several proposals related to the allotment of land and development works in Amaravati capital city.
Disclosing the details to mediapersons, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said that Chief Minister Naidu has directed Ministers and officials to take immediate measures to mitigate the impact of El Nino and ensure that not even a single acre of cultivated land suffers crop loss or any crop dries up in the State.
According to the Minister, the State has received 52 percent less rainfall than normal so far due to the impact of El Nino, placing Andhra Pradesh among the top two states in the country with the lowest rainfall.
The CM has instructed Ministers, elected representatives and officials to conduct field visits, explain the impact of El Nino to farmers and advise them on crop diversification and alternative crops. He also approved Rs 90 crore towards seed subsidies. .
The Minister said paddy cultivation requires substantial quantities of irrigation water and farmers should be informed about the likely shortage of irrigation water due to El Nino and encouraged to opt for alternative crops.
The Chief Minister also directed authorities to take steps to overcome the fodder shortage and protect livestock. The government is also preparing for possible drinking water shortages across the state due to the El Nino impact.
The Council of Ministers approved the land allotment to various industrial and solar parks.
The Cabinet has accorded administrative approval for the construction of ‘Amaravati Sangamam’ at Shakamuru in Amaravati, comprising the Andhra Pradesh State Public Library, an auditorium and the Global Institute of Good Governance, at an estimated cost of Rs 759.793 crore, including GST and other applicable charges.
The Cabinet approved the Andhra Pradesh Poultry Development Policy 2026-29, aimed at strengthening the poultry sector and reducing production costs for farmers.
Under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, the Cabinet approved the revival, restructuring and administrative sanction of 13,252 unfinished infrastructure works in villages at an estimated cost of Rs 4,053.85 crore. The government has also decided to procure 4,760 new police vehicles through the Andhra Pradesh State Police Housing Corporation Limited (APSPHCL).
The Cabinet approved a proposal to raise a Rs 324.20-crore term loan from the SBI-SME Branch at Mangalagiri with a government guarantee.
The Cabinet approved the transfer of 20.01 acres in Survey No. 90 at Goguladinne in Markapuram mandal to the Revenue Department free of cost, subject to the usual conditions, for construction of a new Integrated Collectorate Complex and other district offices.
The Rajamahendravaram ESI Hospital will be upgraded from 50 beds to 100 beds.