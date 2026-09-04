Andhra Pradesh cabinet clears proposals for land allotment and works in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Besides discussing at length about the impact of El Nino, the State Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday, cleared several proposals related to the allotment of land and development works in Amaravati capital city.

Disclosing the details to mediapersons, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said that Chief Minister Naidu has directed Ministers and officials to take immediate measures to mitigate the impact of El Nino and ensure that not even a single acre of cultivated land suffers crop loss or any crop dries up in the State.

According to the Minister, the State has received 52 percent less rainfall than normal so far due to the impact of El Nino, placing Andhra Pradesh among the top two states in the country with the lowest rainfall.

The CM has instructed Ministers, elected representatives and officials to conduct field visits, explain the impact of El Nino to farmers and advise them on crop diversification and alternative crops. He also approved Rs 90 crore towards seed subsidies. .

The Minister said paddy cultivation requires substantial quantities of irrigation water and farmers should be informed about the likely shortage of irrigation water due to El Nino and encouraged to opt for alternative crops.

The Chief Minister also directed authorities to take steps to overcome the fodder shortage and protect livestock. The government is also preparing for possible drinking water shortages across the state due to the El Nino impact.