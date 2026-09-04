Andhra Pradesh government revokes suspension of 2 IPS officers

VIJAYAWADA: The government on Thursday revoked the suspension of two senior IPS officers - Kanthi Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni- and reinstated them into service with immediate effect.

Two separate orders were issued by Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad under clause (c) of sub-rule (7) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, lifting the suspension against two IPS officers and reinstating them to the service.

Both officers had been under suspension since September 2024 and their suspension had been extended under Rule 3(1) of the AIS (D&A) Rules, 1969. The latest extensions were valid until September 4, 2026.

In case of Vishal Gunni, the government said it took the decision based on circumstances reported by the Director General of Police, Head of Police Force (HoPF). In case of Kanthi Rana Tata, the decision was taken after considering his representation dated August 24, 2026, along with the report of the DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.