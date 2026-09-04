Andhra Pradesh government revokes suspension of 2 IPS officers

VIJAYAWADA: The government on Thursday revoked the suspension of two senior IPS officers - Kanthi Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni- and reinstated them into service with immediate effect.
Two separate orders were issued by Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad under clause (c) of sub-rule (7) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, lifting the suspension against two IPS officers and reinstating them to the service.
Both officers had been under suspension since September 2024 and their suspension had been extended under Rule 3(1) of the AIS (D&A) Rules, 1969. The latest extensions were valid until September 4, 2026.
In case of Vishal Gunni, the government said it took the decision based on circumstances reported by the Director General of Police, Head of Police Force (HoPF). In case of Kanthi Rana Tata, the decision was taken after considering his representation dated August 24, 2026, along with the report of the DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.
Reinstatement is without prejudice to ongoing disciplinary and criminal proceedings; DGP will serve orders and obtain acknowledgements.
It may be recalled that the two IPS officers were suspended over the alleged high-handed handling of a case involving Mumbai-based actress and model Kadambari Jethwani. In 2024, the State government suspended five police officers, including then DGP (Intelligence) P Sitharama Anjaneyulu, NTR district Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, DCP Vishal Gunni, West Zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao and Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector M Satyanarayana.
The Union Home Ministry confirmed the suspension of the three IPS officers, extending it by 180 days based on Review Committee recommendations. Gunni, suspended since September 15, 2024, challenged it before the CAT, which ordered his reinstatement. The State challenged the order in the HC, which stayed it.
Following that, both the officers submitted representations on August 24 seeking revocation. Based on their requests, the DGP recommended revocation, for which the Chief Secretary issued orders lifting the suspension on Thursday.