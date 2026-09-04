Andhra Pradesh government will sell onions at Rs 35 a kg with NCCF support: Minister Nadendla Manohar

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is gearing up to supply onions at Rs 35 a kg to consumers across the State with the support of the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the Ministers’ Sub-Committee on Price Stabilisation at the Secretariat, Manohar said the government was closely monitoring the prices of commodities and had decided to initially focus on bringing down onion prices.

He said onions would be sold through Rythu Bazars and special counters across the State. The proposal would be brought to the notice of CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, he added.

“The prices of onions have increased considerably in the open market. Since onions are an essential part of daily cooking, we have decided to seek the Centre’s cooperation to make them available at Rs 35 a kg,” Manohar said.

He said rice was already being supplied at Rs 10 a kg less than the open-market price through more than 350 special rice counters and Rythu Bazars across the State.

The committee also reviewed the prices of palm oil and red gram dal. Manohar said efforts were being made, with Central assistance, to supply palm oil at Rs 10 less than the prevailing market price.

The government would soon approach the Centre to facilitate the supply of red gram dal through fair-price shops, the Minister said.