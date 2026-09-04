Andhra Pradesh: SCoR holds seminar to promote vigilance

VIJAYAWADA: South Coast Railway organised a Vigilance Seminar today at its Headquarters, with the participation of Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs), Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) and Senior Officers from various departments across the Zone. The seminar was chaired by Sandeep Mathur, General Manager, South Coast Railway.

Ashish Mehrothra, SDGM & Chief Vigilance Officer, South Coast Railway, conducted the proceedings and highlighted the importance of vigilance awareness for transparency, accountability and integrity in the organisation.

Sandeep Mathur, General Manager, SCoR, emphasised that awareness is the basic requirement for effectively containing corruption in an organisation. He stressed the need for all officials to remain alert, follow procedures and uphold standards of integrity in the discharge of their duties.

Ashish Mehrothra, SDGM & Chief Vigilance Officer, stressed that every individual has an important role in promoting an ethical work culture. He stated that it is essential for everyone to be self-conscious and committed to following the path of integrity.