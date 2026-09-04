Cleanse Godavari for Pushkarams, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed officials to conduct a scientific study of pollutants entering the Godavari River ahead of the Pushkarams. Under the theme ‘Swachh Godavari – Pavitra Pushkaralu’, he asked authorities to ensure devotees can take dips in clean waters.

He called for continuous monitoring of drains from Rajamahendravaram to Antarvedi and analysis of sewage and industrial effluents. Officials said 15 major and 45 drains discharge pollutants into the river, including Yanamadurru, Teki, Kummera canal and Gorinkala.

He ordered regular sampling to test biochemical oxygen demand, solid waste, metals and hazardous chemicals.

He said effluents must be treated to prescribed standards before discharge and directed action where pollution exceeds limits.

A special environmental task force will conduct inspections. He urged effective use of the Rs 100 crore allocated by the Pollution Control Board and said villages along the river should achieve zero liquid discharge and be developed as ‘Model Pushkar Panchayats’.