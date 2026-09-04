Counter YSRCP’s ‘false propaganda’ on water: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the YSRCP of trying to take credit for the projects inaugurated by the NDA government. “The coalition government’s achievements should reach the people. Ministers should remain available to the public to explain the facts,” he said.

Interacting with his colleagues after the end of the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, Naidu directed them to effectively counter the YSRCP’s ‘false propaganda’ and explain the actual situation regarding water availability and release for Kharif crops to the public.

“The opposition is spreading misinformation alleging that water is not being released to crops despite enough storage in reservoirs, which should be countered,” he said.