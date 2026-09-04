Counter YSRCP’s ‘false propaganda’ on water: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the YSRCP of trying to take credit for the projects inaugurated by the NDA government. “The coalition government’s achievements should reach the people. Ministers should remain available to the public to explain the facts,” he said.
Interacting with his colleagues after the end of the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, Naidu directed them to effectively counter the YSRCP’s ‘false propaganda’ and explain the actual situation regarding water availability and release for Kharif crops to the public.
“The opposition is spreading misinformation alleging that water is not being released to crops despite enough storage in reservoirs, which should be countered,” he said.
Ensure coalition victory in local polls: Naidu to In-charge Mins
Naidu appreciated Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and engineering officials for effectively managing the precious water resources in the State.
The Chief Minister said timely information pertaining to irrigation water and crops should be provided to farmers through Rythu Seva Kendras, and all stakeholders should be involved in communicating the actual situation to the public.
Naidu also instructed the Ministers to ensure that prices of essential commodities remain under control, and the officials should take effective measures to check the price rise by closely monitoring the situation.
With local body elections fast approaching, Naidu asked District Incharge Ministers to take responsibility for ensuring the victory of coalition candidates. All local body elections in the State should be completed by the end of this year. The officials should take measures to get the court cases resolved so that no election would remain pending by next year.
The officials were specifically instructed to facilitate elections in the 23 municipalities facing court cases, besides ensuring that polls were held to the remaining 100 urban local bodies in the State.
The Chief Minister directed officials to resolve the issue concerning nearly 6,000 acres of land in Narasapuram within two months. Though the land is under the possession of people, they do not have title deeds. The officials should identify similar cases across the State, and issue title deeds to eligible occupants, he said.
Naidu said Andhra Pradesh, which is currently ranked fourth in the country in implementing the PM Surya Ghar scheme, should move to the top position. At least 20 lakh solar power connections should be given under the scheme.
The CM felt that it is not fair that the photos of the Ministers concerned are not appearing in the advertisements related to the programmes of their departments.
Naidu found fault with the omission of Water Resources Minister N Ramanaidu in the advertisements related to the Veligonda Project and Polavaram Left Main Canal inauguration programmes.