Exercise-related fainting among children needs cardiac check, says Specialist

VIJAYAWADA: The recent tragic incident of a six-year-old boy in Vizag collapsing and dying following a distressing event at school has sent shockwaves across the State, leaving parents deeply anxious about their children’s cardiovascular health.
While authorities await the exact cause of death and medical experts caution that labeling it a “heart attack” would be premature, the tragedy has brought urgent focus to a critical yet often overlooked issue: children can, though rarely, develop severe and life-threatening heart conditions.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vikram, Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, clarified the fundamental differences between adult and pediatric cardiac emergencies.
He explained that while adult heart attacks are predominantly caused by coronary artery blockages stemming from long-term lifestyle factors, diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension, the underlying causes in children are entirely different.
Serious pediatric cardiac events usually stem from congenital heart disease, abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias), myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), cardiomyopathies, or rare inherited electrical disorders of the heart.
Addressing widespread concerns about emotional stress triggering sudden heart failure, Dr Vikram noted that while intense fright or severe distress can occasionally act as a trigger, it occurs in children who have an underlying, undetected cardiac or electrical vulnerability. A sudden heart attack in an otherwise healthy child remains rare. However, while routine cardiac screening for all children is unnecessary, Dr Vikram advised parents to remain vigilant and seek medical evaluation if a child exhibits key red-flag symptoms.
These include fainting or collapse (particularly during physical exercise or sports), unexplained dizziness, unusual breathlessness or extreme fatigue during routine daily activities, chest pain associated with physical exertion, sudden episodes of an unexplained racing or pounding heartbeat, poor stamina compared to peers, or a family history of unexplained sudden cardiac death at a young age.
Emphasising the most critical indicator, Dr Vikram told TNIE that exercise-related fainting should never be casually brushed off by parents, teachers, or coaches as mere weakness, dehydration, or lack of food until a proper pediatric cardiac evaluation has ruled out an underlying issue.
Highlighting the vital frontline role of educational institutions, Dr Vikram added that while diagnostic tests like ECGs or echocardiograms are essential for symptomatic children, school campuses must also be equipped for sudden medical emergencies.
Basic CPR training for school staff and quick access to an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on campus can save lives during a sudden cardiac arrest, as early recognition, immediate CPR, and rapid defibrillation within the first few minutes dramatically improve survival outcomes.
Reassuring parents, Dr Vikram emphasized that the goal of sharing this information is awareness rather than panic, noting that being vigilant about warning signs and consulting specialists when something feels amiss can ultimately save a young life.