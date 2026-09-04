Exercise-related fainting among children needs cardiac check, says Specialist

VIJAYAWADA: The recent tragic incident of a six-year-old boy in Vizag collapsing and dying following a distressing event at school has sent shockwaves across the State, leaving parents deeply anxious about their children’s cardiovascular health.

While authorities await the exact cause of death and medical experts caution that labeling it a “heart attack” would be premature, the tragedy has brought urgent focus to a critical yet often overlooked issue: children can, though rarely, develop severe and life-threatening heart conditions.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vikram, Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, clarified the fundamental differences between adult and pediatric cardiac emergencies.

He explained that while adult heart attacks are predominantly caused by coronary artery blockages stemming from long-term lifestyle factors, diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension, the underlying causes in children are entirely different.

Serious pediatric cardiac events usually stem from congenital heart disease, abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias), myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), cardiomyopathies, or rare inherited electrical disorders of the heart.

Addressing widespread concerns about emotional stress triggering sudden heart failure, Dr Vikram noted that while intense fright or severe distress can occasionally act as a trigger, it occurs in children who have an underlying, undetected cardiac or electrical vulnerability. A sudden heart attack in an otherwise healthy child remains rare. However, while routine cardiac screening for all children is unnecessary, Dr Vikram advised parents to remain vigilant and seek medical evaluation if a child exhibits key red-flag symptoms.