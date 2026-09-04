Fresh pensions in phases, local polls by October: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national working president and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has said that new pensions will be sanctioned in a phased manner to all eligible beneficiaries in the State.

Before the commencement of the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Lokesh held a meeting with Ministers and issued directions on various issues, including welfare schemes, local body elections, administration and water management.

Lokesh directed Ministers to ensure that applications received for pensions were processed promptly and that eligible applicants were provided new pensions without unnecessary delay.

Lokesh called upon the coalition partners and party cadre to make comprehensive preparations for the upcoming local body elections and ensure the victory of coalition candidates in all seats. He categorically stated that there was no question of postponing the elections and said the election process would be completed by October.

He said the government was taking steps to resolve issues pending before the courts at the earliest so that elections could be held across all local bodies. Municipal elections would be conducted first, followed by MPTC and ZPTC elections and subsequently gram panchayat elections, he said.