Fresh pensions in phases, local polls by October: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national working president and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has said that new pensions will be sanctioned in a phased manner to all eligible beneficiaries in the State.
Before the commencement of the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Lokesh held a meeting with Ministers and issued directions on various issues, including welfare schemes, local body elections, administration and water management.
Lokesh directed Ministers to ensure that applications received for pensions were processed promptly and that eligible applicants were provided new pensions without unnecessary delay.
Lokesh called upon the coalition partners and party cadre to make comprehensive preparations for the upcoming local body elections and ensure the victory of coalition candidates in all seats. He categorically stated that there was no question of postponing the elections and said the election process would be completed by October.
He said the government was taking steps to resolve issues pending before the courts at the earliest so that elections could be held across all local bodies. Municipal elections would be conducted first, followed by MPTC and ZPTC elections and subsequently gram panchayat elections, he said.
Lokesh alleged that the Opposition was attempting to create hurdles to the elections with the intention of causing financial losses to the State by delaying the release of Finance Commission funds.
He cautioned Ministers to remain alert as conspiracies targeting the Education Department.
Lokesh also asked Ministers to remain vigilant in the health sector, noting that even minor lapses were being highlighted on social media to target and troll the government. He stressed the need for timely corrective action. He suggested organising a special programme on September 9 to mark three years since TDP supremo and CM N Chandrababu Naidu was allegedly booked in illegal cases and detained.
Lokesh called for advance planning and water conservation measures. He urged Ministers and officials to adopt water-saving measures.