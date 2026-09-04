Ganja worth Rs 3 crore seized, three arrested in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalli Rural Police arrested three people and seized 600 kg of ganja worth around Rs 3 crore at Sampathipuram Junction in Anakapalli mandal, police said on Thursday. The consignment was allegedly being transported from Odisha through Anakapalli towards Tuni.
Arrested persons were identified as Sheikh Mastan Vali of Dharmajigudem in West Godavari district, Sheikh Madina and Pangi Ratnalu of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Police also seized a van carrying the ganja and a Honda Civic car being used as a pilot vehicle.
According to police, A-3, a resident of Narsipatnam, had met Sheikh Mastan Vali while both were lodged in Visakhapatnam Central Jail in connection with ganja cases.
A-3 allegedly reached an agreement with A-2, from Malkangiri district in Odisha, to procure 600 kg of ganja and deliver it near Tuni for a commission of Rs 3 lakh apart from the cost of the consignment.
Police said the ganja was moved in batches from the Odisha border on foot and on motorcycles, with the help of A-5 and Pangi Ratnalu, to avoid checkposts. It was later loaded into the van, while the Honda Civic was arranged as a pilot vehicle.
Acting on specific information, Anakapalli Rural police intercepted the vehicles at Sampathipuram Junction and seized the consignment.
Three other accused are absconding. Special teams have been formed to trace them.
District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha appreciated the officers and personnel involved in the operation and presented them with cash rewards and certificates of appreciation.
Police said Sheikh Mastan Vali had two previous ganja cases registered at G. Madugula and Kirlampudi.
A-3 has five previous ganja cases registered at Golugonda, Martur, Jaggampeta and Tangutur. Police have sent proposals to the government to invoke the PD Act against A-3 under the PIT-NDPS Act.