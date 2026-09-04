Ganja worth Rs 3 crore seized, three arrested in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalli Rural Police arrested three people and seized 600 kg of ganja worth around Rs 3 crore at Sampathipuram Junction in Anakapalli mandal, police said on Thursday. The consignment was allegedly being transported from Odisha through Anakapalli towards Tuni.

Arrested persons were identified as Sheikh Mastan Vali of Dharmajigudem in West Godavari district, Sheikh Madina and Pangi Ratnalu of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Police also seized a van carrying the ganja and a Honda Civic car being used as a pilot vehicle.

According to police, A-3, a resident of Narsipatnam, had met Sheikh Mastan Vali while both were lodged in Visakhapatnam Central Jail in connection with ganja cases.

A-3 allegedly reached an agreement with A-2, from Malkangiri district in Odisha, to procure 600 kg of ganja and deliver it near Tuni for a commission of Rs 3 lakh apart from the cost of the consignment.