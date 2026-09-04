GVMC chief directs officials to take action against negligent employees

VISAKHAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg has directed officials to take action against sanitation staff who remain absent from duty for prolonged periods and to strengthen field-level monitoring of sanitation services.

He also instructed officials to expedite the identification of polling stations for the upcoming local body elections and ensure that necessary basic amenities are available at the polling stations.

During a field inspection on Thursday, Garg, along with North Zone Zonal Commissioner B. Ramu, visited Shadikhana, NGOs Colony, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sonia Gandhi Colony in Wards 45 and 48.

In Ward 48, he reviewed door-to-door waste collection, cleanliness of roads and drains, street lighting and drinking water supply. He interacted with residents, who said they were not facing any major issues.

Garg later checked the attendance register of sanitation workers and found that one permanent worker and four outsourcing personnel had been absent for a prolonged period.

He directed Zonal Commissioners to identify outsourcing workers who had remained absent for long periods and initiate action to remove them from service as per rules. He also instructed officials to provide opportunities to eligible applicants for sanitation work against such vacancies.