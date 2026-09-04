New Mines & Geology office inaugurated at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Thursday inaugurated the new Directorate of Mines and Geology office at Mayuri Tech Park, Mangalagiri, and called for greater transparency, revenue growth and citizen-friendly services in mining.

The Minister inspected the Chemical Laboratory, Command and Control Room, Conference Hall, Record Room and Mines Exhibition before reviewing the performance of district mining officials. He directed them to achieve district-wise targets and ensure that auctioned mines move swiftly from approvals and land-related issues to production.

The Mines Department collected Rs 3,416 crore in mineral revenue during 2025-26, registering 32% growth over the previous year. Including DMF, MERIT, NMET and security deposits, total collections reached Rs 4,339 crore, up nearly 40%. During April-August 2026, revenue stood at Rs 1,287.33 crore, recording 12.9% growth.

Ravindra said 21 major mineral mines were auctioned in 2025-26, the highest in a single year since e-auctions began in 2015. Around 1,900 applications have been received for mineral auctions, while nearly 450 leases were granted during the last two years. The State has also identified 126 mineral areas through remote mapping and 49 through AI and Machine Learning studies.

He said exploration of lithium and gallium prospects in the Kadapa Basin is being undertaken with CSIR-NGRI. Commercial gold production has commenced at Jonnagiri.

To curb illegal mining and transportation, around 18,000 ANPR cameras, along with drone-based surveillance and AI-powered detection systems, are being planned.

Director of Mines and Geology WB Chandrasekhar said technology-driven monitoring, field inspections and enforcement would be strengthened to ensure transparent and responsible mineral development.