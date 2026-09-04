Panel raises concern over Mangampeta barytes mines

KADAPA: A fact-finding committee on Thursday raised concern over the alleged gradual closure of Mangampeta barytes mines and large-scale mineral exports. The panel inspected reserves, bulk tenders, exports, APMDC policies and proposed closure. Mangampeta Barytes Protection Struggle Committee convenor Kandarapu Murali said the committee was formed after a Vijayawada round-table meeting to examine issues concerning the valuable, non-renewable resource.

The committee comprised former Minister Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao, retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, retired IAS officer B Srinivasa Rao, former MLCs KS Laxman Rao and M Geyanand, and social activist Vasundhara.

The committee said the Mangampeta, Obulavaripalle and Govindapalle areas were earlier estimated to have around 74 million tonnes of barytes reserves. It expressed concern that the mines, which have contributed to the economy, State revenue and local employment for more than five decades, were now allegedly being moved towards closure.

“Reserves reportedly declined from around 49 million tonnes in 2015 to about 23 million tonnes in 2024. It warned that continued large-scale exports could leave insufficient resources for future domestic requirements,” members of the committee opined. Members demanded a comprehensive inquiry into bulk tenders, Mangampeta revenues and others.