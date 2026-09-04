Rs 100 cr grant for 100-bed CRIYN hospital near Guntur in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of AYUSH has officially issued orders approving the establishment of a Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) at Nadimpalem in Prathipadu mandal, near Guntur.

Announced by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, the flagship project will be developed with a Rs 100 crore central grant under the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN) and will feature a 100-bed hospital alongside advanced research facilities.

To facilitate rapid execution, the State government has sanctioned Rs 9.94 crore for ground-level preparation, including soil filling, boundary drainage, and a dedicated 40-foot approach road connecting the campus to NH-16.

Preliminary site work will address low-lying portions of the 15-acre plot that sit 2 to 3 metres below the highway level. The government allocated Rs 6.74 crore for land requirements and Rs 3.20 crore for ground filling and levelling, with covered drains planned to prevent waterlogging.

Following inspections by central and state authorities, all site preparation tasks are slated for completion within three months, after which the developed parcel will be handed over to CCRYN for facility construction. AYUSH Commissioner Gopalakrishna Ronanki stated that full operational activities at the campus are projected to begin by 2028.