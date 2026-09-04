Sri Kshetra Logistics to invest Rs 300 crore in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Kshetra Logistics has expressed interest in investing around Rs 300 crore in Andhra Pradesh to develop railway-linked multimodal logistics hubs and strengthen cargo-handling infrastructure across the state.

A delegation led by Sri Kshetra Logistics Director Vivek Agarwal met R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday. Discussions focused on opportunities for the company to undertake efficient cargo-handling operations at various ports in the state.

The representatives said the company was keen to invest in the development of railway-linked multimodal logistics hubs, which could improve connectivity and facilitate the movement of goods.

With around 30 years of experience and an annual turnover of Rs 1,500 crore, Sri Kshetra Logistics currently operates in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat. The company is exploring further investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

The company representatives praised the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh Logistics and Infrastructure Corporation (AP LINK), which has been set up with the objective of reducing transportation and logistics costs and strengthening the state’s transport, infrastructure and logistics ecosystem.