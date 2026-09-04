Teacher recruited under sports quota sans TET certificate in Andhra's Kurnool district, DEO confirms

KURNOOL: Serious irregularities in the recruitment of teachers under the Mega DSC sports quota have come to light in Kurnool district, with District Educational Officer (DEO) L Sudhakar confirming that a candidate was appointed to a teaching post despite not possessing the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification.

The issue pertains to Prabhakar Goud, who was appointed as a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) under the sports quota and posted at a Government Mandal Parishad Primary School in Valluru village of Kouthalam mandal.

As per the prescribed recruitment norms, candidates selected for teaching posts under the sports quota are required to possess the mandatory TET qualification.

Following allegations regarding the appointment, an inquiry was conducted at the Kurnool DEO’s office by a teachers’ committee. During the inquiry, Prabhakar Goud reportedly failed to produce the required TET qualification certificate before the committee. He is also reported to have admitted that he had not qualified in the TET examination.

Speaking to TNIE, Kurnool DEO L Sudhakar confirmed the findings of the inquiry and the absence of the mandatory TET qualification. He also said a detailed report on the matter had been submitted to the higher authorities for further processing and necessary action.

The development has raised serious questions over the selection and appointment process followed under the sports quota. The controversy comes amid allegations of irregularities in sports quota teacher appointments.

According to information, 21 candidates in Kurnool district were reportedly appointed to teaching posts through the judo discipline alone. The latest revelation has intensified demands for a comprehensive scrutiny of sports quota appointments.