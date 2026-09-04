Vizag to host 41st IATO meet, boost Andhra Pradesh tourism prospects

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to position Andhra Pradesh as a premier global destination while empowering local businesses, Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh announced that Visakhapatnam will host the 41st National Annual Convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) from September 10 to 12.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, the Minister revealed that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, the coalition government secured major financial concessions from the national travel body to ensure local travel and hospitality stakeholders gain direct access to nationwide business networks.

IATO, the country’s apex body representing over 2,000 inbound tourism operators, has launched a special drive for Andhra Pradesh by completely waiving its standard one-time admission fee of Rs 10,000 plus GST for all State-based tour operators, hoteliers, homestay owners, transport operators, and travel agents.

Eligible stakeholders can apply for this free membership through the official portal until December 31, 2026.

Furthermore, the state government has slashed convention registration fees for local delegates to a flat concessional rate of Rs 3,000, down from the standard Rs 6,000 for existing members and Rs 8,500 for non-members.