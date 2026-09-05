34% quota for BCs based on Family Survey, Says Andhra Government

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the 34% reservation provided to Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections was based on a contemporary BC population enumeration conducted through the ‘Unified Family Survey’ across the State.

In its counter to a PIL filed in the High Court against 34% reservation for BCs in the local body polls, the government said the reservation was determined after taking into account the numerical strength, geographical spread and diversity of BC communities in the State.

It maintained that adequate political reservation was necessary to ensure meaningful, and not merely symbolic, representation of BCs in local governance.

The contemporary enumeration showed that BCs constitute around 50.42% of the total population in the State, the government said.

Current BC quota in local body polls different from 2020 exercise: Govt

It added that the 34% quota was also supported by a study conducted by a dedicated commission headed by retired IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan Mishra. The government said the Unified Family Survey was undertaken statewide to verify and update family details, and constituted a significant factual development that was not available during the reservation exercise undertaken in 2020.

The counter was filed by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department Additional Secretary BAVP Kumar Reddy in compliance with the directions of the High Court.