770 artisans to get training in new handicraft techniques In Andhra pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, in coordination with the Central government, has launched an initiative to boost handicraft artisans’ livelihoods via training in modern techniques.

Handlooms Minister S Savitha said 770 artisans would receive training under Guru Shishya Hastshilp Prashikshan Programme (GSHPP) and Design Development Workshops (DDW). The Centre sanctioned `1.35 crore, releasing `1.01 crore in the first phase.

Savitha said it aimed to preserve traditional crafts, improve quality, boost artisans’ incomes & secure recognition.

Training will run for one or two months, covering crafts including Kalamkari, Durgi stone carving, Savara tribal paintings and Bobbili veena making. Under Improved Tool Kit Distribution Programme, 200 artisans from Anantapur, Palnadu and Anakapalle clusters will receive training and tool kits.