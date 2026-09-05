79 to get Best Teacher Awards 2026 from Andhra government

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday released the list of teachers and lecturers selected for State Best Teacher Awards for the year 2026.

The selected teachers will be felicitated by the government on Saturday on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. As many as 79 teachers and 24 lecturers were selected for the State Best Teacher Awards.

Based on the recommendations of the State Level Committee and the Internal Committee of Intermediate Education, the Director of School Education, Mangalagiri and Director of Intermediate Education, Tadepalli respectively have furnished proposals for best Teachers awards.