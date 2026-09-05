Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu to hold talks with staff unions today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a meeting on employees’ issues with representatives of the recognised service associations at his Camp Office in Undavalli at 11 am on Saturday.

Intimation to this effect has been sent to 11 recognised service associations. It may be mentioned here that only the State president or the general secretary of a service association should attend the meeting.

With the employees associations demanding the immediate announcement of the Interim Relief (IR), appointment of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) Commissioner, release of DA arrears, surrender of leaves and clearance of dues, the meeting to be chaired by the Chief Minister is expected to take some concrete decisions in the interests of employees.

As employees under the banner of AP JAC Amaravati had already taken up lunch hour demonstrations demanding resolution of their long pending issues, the Chief Minister is expected to give some assurances, besides explaining the financial constraints of the State government.

In a statement issued on Friday, AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and Secretary General Palisetti Damodara Rao said the government had understood the grievances of employees and invited them for discussions.

However, they stressed that employees are primarily seeking resolution of their long-pending financial issues. The AP JAC said the agitation programme announced earlier would continue. “Demands Day” protests will be held on September 5 during lunch break, they said.