Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan orders action against paper mill

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) on Saturday accused the management of Andhra Paper Limited of contributing nearly half of Rajamahendravaram’s liquid waste.
In an official release, Pawan Kalyan alleged that the paper mill failed to pay local taxes amounting to Rs 21.34 crore for nearly a decade. The company had not paid even a rupee as taxes to Katheru Gram Panchayat or the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation since 2016, he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister questioned whether the paper mill had “given itself a tax exemption” without government approval, and criticised it for approaching courts whenever tax notices were issued.
Official figures indicated that the company accounted for around 35 million litres of the city’s nearly 70 million litres of liquid waste generated every day, he said.
Pawan Kalyan also alleged that tests conducted on samples collected from the places where the mill discharges waste showed pollutants above prescribed limits.
‘Pollution harms Godavari ecosystem’
The samples reportedly recorded a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of 36 mg per litre, 20% above the prescribed standard. Phosphate levels stood at 5.3 mg per litre, 6% above the limit, while sulphides contained 3.4 mg per litre, about 70%higher than the Central Pollution Control Board standards, he mentioned.
The Deputy Chief Minister said excess pollutants could reduce oxygen levels in the river water, threaten aquatic life and damage the natural ecosystem of the Godavari.
The pollution was also causing foul odour, deteriorating water quality and posing risk to public health, he said.
Pawan Kalyan said he had earlier directed the paper mill to take measures to prevent contamination of groundwater, but claimed that his directions were not followed.
He said authorities could initiate stringent action, including suspension of operations, penalties, seizure of the facility and cancellation of its licence for violations.
However, the State government had initially issued show-cause notices to the management of the paper mill, and provided an opportunity to rectify the alleged violation of rules and regulations.