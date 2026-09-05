Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan orders action against paper mill

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) on Saturday accused the management of Andhra Paper Limited of contributing nearly half of Rajamahendravaram’s liquid waste.

In an official release, Pawan Kalyan alleged that the paper mill failed to pay local taxes amounting to Rs 21.34 crore for nearly a decade. The company had not paid even a rupee as taxes to Katheru Gram Panchayat or the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation since 2016, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister questioned whether the paper mill had “given itself a tax exemption” without government approval, and criticised it for approaching courts whenever tax notices were issued.

Official figures indicated that the company accounted for around 35 million litres of the city’s nearly 70 million litres of liquid waste generated every day, he said.

Pawan Kalyan also alleged that tests conducted on samples collected from the places where the mill discharges waste showed pollutants above prescribed limits.