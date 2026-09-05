Andhra minister Nara Lokesh seeks Amma’s blessings at Amritapuri

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Friday visited the renowned Amritapuri Ashram in Kerala’s Kollam district and met spiritual leader Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.

Upon his arrival at the ashram, Lokesh was accorded a warm welcome by the ashram authorities. During the visit, he toured various facilities within the ashram complex, including the Kali Temple and the traditional Kalari training centre.

The Minister later held a special meeting with Mata Amritanandamayi Devi and received her blessings. The interaction focused on spiritual and educational initiatives undertaken by the institution.

Lokesh also visited the campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and the Amrita Ayurveda College, where he reviewed the academic and research facilities. He spent nearly three hours at the ashram before concluding his visit.