Andhra Pradesh DCA urges Centre to revoke sanitiser licensing exemption

VIJAYAWADA: Raising serious concern over the growing misuse of ethanol-based hand sanitisers as a substitute for liquor, AP Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Director General P Arun Babu, has written to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) urging end to licensing exemptions for these products.

In his letter, the official requested the central government to revoke Notification S.O. 245(E), which was issued on July 27, 2020, to allow the sale of sanitisers without a drug license to ensure availability during COVID-19 pandemic.

The DCA chief pointed out that the four-year-old pandemic-era exemption is now being widely exploited to bypass regulations and distribute large volumes of alcohol-based sanitisers for oral consumption.

Recent inspections and raids on retail pharmacies in Vijayawada revealed that certain medical shops were selling massive quantities of ethanol-based sanitisers to individuals using them as a cheaper alternative to alcoholic beverages.