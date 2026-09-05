Andhra Pradesh DCA urges Centre to revoke sanitiser licensing exemption

VIJAYAWADA: Raising serious concern over the growing misuse of ethanol-based hand sanitisers as a substitute for liquor, AP Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Director General P Arun Babu, has written to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) urging end to licensing exemptions for these products.
In his letter, the official requested the central government to revoke Notification S.O. 245(E), which was issued on July 27, 2020, to allow the sale of sanitisers without a drug license to ensure availability during COVID-19 pandemic.
The DCA chief pointed out that the four-year-old pandemic-era exemption is now being widely exploited to bypass regulations and distribute large volumes of alcohol-based sanitisers for oral consumption.
Recent inspections and raids on retail pharmacies in Vijayawada revealed that certain medical shops were selling massive quantities of ethanol-based sanitisers to individuals using them as a cheaper alternative to alcoholic beverages.
During a drive, drug control inspectors seized procurement bills from Sai Venkateswara Pharmacy and Surgical in the Patamata area of Vijayawada.
The records revealed that the single retail outlet had purchased and sold nearly 33,586 bottles (100 ml each) of 70% v/v ethanol hand sanitiser over 18 months. Following the findings, authorities have initiated license cancellation proceedings against three retail establishments involved in illicit trade.
Highlighting that ethanol-free hand sanitisers are available across market, the Drugs Control Administration urged the Health Department to review the 2020 notification for public health.
Centre urged to restore mandatory licensing for ethanol sanitisers to track stocks, prevent oral misuse and curb public health risks.
33K sanitiser bottles sold by single outlet
A single retail outlet sold 33,586 bottles of 70% ethanol sanitiser over 18 months. Officials initiated licence cancellation proceedings against three outlets over the illicit trade