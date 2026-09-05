Andhra Pradesh Police Sports Academy on anvil

VIJAYAWADA: The Police Department will establish the AP Police Sports Academy to provide professional training to police sportspersons and prepare them to compete at the national level, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta announced.

The academy will provide advanced coaching, modern sports equipment and necessary infrastructure to help police athletes excel and win medals at national competitions.

As part of the initiative, the Police Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VIT-AP University, Amaravati, for sports-related activities. The DGP also unveiled the logo of the AP Police Sports Academy.

Addressing the valedictory of the first AP State Police Sports and Games Meet-2026 at the APSP 6th Battalion in Mangalagiri on Friday, the DGP said all police personnel, irrespective of their ranks and postings, are members of one team. He called upon them to work in coordination as the “AP Police Team” and provide better services to the public.

Around 1,900 police athletes from 15 wings in the Police Department participated in the four-day sports meet. He said the conduct of sports event on such a large scale for the first time was a matter of pride for AP police. Congratulating medal winners, he advised those who could not win to continue training without being discouraged.

“Victory provides encouragement while defeat offers lessons. Accepting both in the right spirit is part of sportsmanship,” the DGP observed.